Colorado Supreme Court rules cops can destroy medicine
That's the takeaway from a ruling the Colorado Supreme Court handed down on Jan. 23 in the case of Bob Crouse - the legendary local leukemia survivor and medical marijuana advocate. He's been fighting this legal battle since 2011 , when Colorado Springs police showed up at his door to investigate his 75-plant marijuana grow, which he tended to keep his cancer at bay.
