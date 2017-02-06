Colorado Springs woman allegedly burned by estranged husband pleads...

Consepcion Rascon Jr., 37, is wanted on suspicion of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree arson, child abuse and domestic violence. Her face mottled and pink with burn scars, an El Paso County woman on Monday asked a judge to keep her safe from an estranged husband accused of setting her on fire in front of their teenage daughter.

