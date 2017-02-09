Colorado Springs teen pleads guilty in death of friend

A teenager accused of shooting and killing a friend last year pleaded guilty Thursday to the lowest form of homicide. The 16-year-old, who is not being named, admitted to criminally negligent homicide, a class five felony, and, in an unrelated case, theft of a vehicle amounting to $20,000 to $100,000, according to the plea agreement read in court.

