Colorado Springs prosecutor: Prostitute had a 'horrible, horrible, death'
A bloody fingerprint is among the evidence tying a Colorado Springs man to the slaying of a prostitute who was beaten, stabbed and left for dead with a plastic bag taped over her head, prosecutors told a jury Thursday during opening statements at a murder trial. Jonathan Paul Nelson, 29, is one of two men who will be tried separately on suspicion of first-degree murder in the June 2015 death of 27-year-old Ashley Melnyczok.
