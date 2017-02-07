Colorado Springs police arrest two suspects in fatal double shooting in Stetson Hills
Colorado Springs police have arrested two people in connection with a Monday afternoon double shooting in the city's Stetson Hills neighborhood that left a man dead. Investigators declined on Tuesday morning to immediately release further information on the suspects, but said their names and more details in the shooting would be made public later in the day.
