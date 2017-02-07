Colorado Springs police arrest two su...

Colorado Springs police arrest two suspects in fatal double shooting in Stetson Hills

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Colorado Springs police have arrested two people in connection with a Monday afternoon double shooting in the city's Stetson Hills neighborhood that left a man dead. Investigators declined on Tuesday morning to immediately release further information on the suspects, but said their names and more details in the shooting would be made public later in the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) Mon Bigrock 20
Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16) Feb 4 Fungail 5
News Dogs helping injured soldiers under gova t program (Jun '09) Jan 30 Jeremy 15
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor... Jan 22 bens 1
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Jan 18 TeeTee 106
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Jan 18 vvvvvvvvv 84
News On election night, New Life Church embraced Col... Jan 15 spytheweb 2
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for El Paso County was issued at February 07 at 2:19PM MST

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,321 • Total comments across all topics: 278,646,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC