Colorado Springs lawmaker's anti-sanc...

Colorado Springs lawmaker's anti-sanctuary city bill copied in other states | Colorado Springs Ga...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

State Rep. Dave Williams' House Bill 1134 to hold elected leaders liable in civil and criminal courts for crimes committed by undocumented residents is attracting a choir from other states. Alaska State Rep. David Eastman, Ohio State Rep. Candice Keller and Maine State Rep. Lawrence Lockman will introduce similar bills, Williams said in a press release Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) 17 hr Bigrock 20
Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16) Feb 4 Fungail 5
News Dogs helping injured soldiers under gova t program (Jun '09) Jan 30 Jeremy 15
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor... Jan 22 bens 1
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Jan 18 TeeTee 106
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Jan 18 vvvvvvvvv 84
News On election night, New Life Church embraced Col... Jan 15 spytheweb 2
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for El Paso County was issued at February 07 at 5:03AM MST

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,052 • Total comments across all topics: 278,630,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC