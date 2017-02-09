Colorado Springs' Empty Stocking Fund posts third-best-ever drive

The Gazette/El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund's most recent campaign - its 33rd - collected its third-largest haul of donations, receiving $1,188,151 through Jan. 20. Nearly a quarter of that haul came in matching funds by the El Pomar Foundation - which donated $200,000 - and the Bruni Foundation, which contributed $70,000. In all, 2,057 donors contributed, with slightly more than half offering $50 to $249, campaign statistics show.

