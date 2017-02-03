Colorado Springs cellphone theft ring took retailers for a bundle, racketeering indictment charges
A dozen people face racketeering charges in a scheme involving a three-month burglary spree in which new cellphones were swiped from store shelves in Colorado Springs and later sold at a discount by a local electronics dealer. An El Paso County grand jury investigated in secret before handing up an indictment Jan. 23, records show.
