Burkett, Gapp exchange vows
Kaitlyn Burkett and Kyle Gapp, both of Colorado Springs, Colorado, were married Nov. 5, 2016 at St. Mary's Cathedral in Colorado Springs. Parents of the couple are Mike and Erin Burkett of Colorado Springs and Jim and Sandy Gapp of Webster City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Freeman-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|Bigrock
|20
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Fungail
|5
|Dogs helping injured soldiers under gova t program (Jun '09)
|Jan 30
|Jeremy
|15
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC