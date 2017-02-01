Brick-and-mortar banking lives in Colorado Springs

Even as other financial institutions are closing branches while customers shift their banking online or through mobile devices, two of the largest financial players in the Colorado Springs area are opening traditional "brick-and-mortar" branches. Both Ent Credit Union and FirstBank plan to open branches late this year in northeast and southwest Colorado Springs, respectively, and Ent plans three more branches in the Springs and Castle Rock during the next year or so.

