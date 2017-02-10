As liberal anger rises against Donald Trump, even Colorado's...
President Donald Trump hasn't stepped foot in Colorado - or even tweeted about the state - but his shadow has loomed large over the statehouse in the first weeks of the legislative session. After an opening address in which House Speaker Crisanta Duran pledged to fight back against perceived attacks from the White House on minorities, Democrats have made good on that promise.
