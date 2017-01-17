Women's health advocates brace against Trump, Republican changes | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
She's among a surge of women reportedly rushing to get birth control as Trump assumes the presidency and congressional Republicans can take action without fear of a White House veto. That could include stripping federal funding from Planned Parenthood and repealing former President Barack Obama's signature domestic policy achievement, the Affordable Care Act.
