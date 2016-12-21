Virtual Industries Announces 30 Years...

Virtual Industries Announces 30 Years as a Leading Supplier of Manual Vacuum Handling Solutions

Virtual Industries Inc. today announced its 30th year as a leading supplier of manual vacuum handling solutions to the world's high technology firms. The company's patented ESD-safe products are used by CLASS I cleanroom personnel, electronic assemblers, semiconductor manufacturers, Universities and scientists around the world.

