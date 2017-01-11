Uber to test cash payments in Colorado Springs
Drivers will start accepting cash Jan. 17 from riders, who still must use the smartphone application to seek a ride and will get any change as a credit to their Uber account, which can be cashed out through online cash service PayPal, Uber spokeswoman Taylor Patterson said Tuesday. The system will be gradually rolled out in other cities, she said.
Read more at Denver Post.
