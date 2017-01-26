Two from Colorado Springs sentenced for sending child porn
A Colorado Springs man who used his PlayStation 3 to trade child porn online was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Wednesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Denver. Allen LeRoy Simons III, 36, had more than 10,000 images of video and child pornography.
