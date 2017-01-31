Two Colorado Springs cases test limits of Colorado's "Make My Day" law
Colorado's "Make My Day" law is taking center stage in Colorado Springs as officials consider charges in two cases that may test the limits of what is allowed. The first case was the fatal shooting of a homeless man, Donald Wayne Russell, who neighbors said was sleeping in the basement of an apartment complex on Wahsatch Avenue on Jan. 19. A neighbor said one resident living in the complex confronted Russell and shot him after he started cursing and throwing things.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|Someonewhocares
|17
|Dogs helping injured soldiers under gova t program (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Jeremy
|15
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC