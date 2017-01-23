Trump moving forward with border wall, weighs refugee cuts | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
President Donald Trump will begin rolling out executive actions on immigration Wednesday, beginning with steps to build his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to two administration officials. He's also expected to target so-called sanctuary cities and is reviewing proposals that would restrict the flow of refugees to the United States.
