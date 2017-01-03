Tony Award-winning musical 'Once' stops in Colorado Springs
To her surprise, she landed the lead role of Girl and dropped out of her junior year to go on her first national tour. "I thought I had another year and a half to go out into the real world," said Lesser-Roy, 21, from home in Larchmont, N.Y. "I was pretty scared but there's nothing really like learning from experience."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Tue
|doonya
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|2
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Lolli
|102
|Happy holidaze
|Dec 25
|Help
|1
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Dec 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|Dec 24
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC