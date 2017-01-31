Think you're in great shape? Try these 'Pilates on steroids' classes in Colorado Springs
John O'Connor jumps in on a Lagree Method class taught by his wife at their gym, Flylife Fitness, on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Photo by Stacie Scott, The Gazette You might believe you're in prime fighting shape until you hop aboard the Megaformer at Flylife Fitness , where co-owners Amy and John O'Connor teach the particularly fierce and effective Lagree Fitness Method classes.
