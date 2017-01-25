Thieves armed with AK-47 rob pizza delivery driver in Colorado Springs
The three bad guys wielding hand guns and an AK-47 rifle were seemingly prepared for an elaborate armored-car robbery but their target was only a Pizza Hut driver toting a pizza in a pouch. The suspects, who allegedly made their get away in a black Nissan Xterra with the pizza and whatever change the driver was carrying, have not yet been captured, according to a Colorado Springs police.
