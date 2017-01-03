Ten of the Best Metal Bands in Denver...

Ten of the Best Metal Bands in Denver in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

The metal scene in Denver has been raging for decades, but in recent years, some of the Mile High City's heaviest acts have been making an impact outside of Colorado, bringing national attention to the local scene. In 2016, Dark Descent Records in Colorado Springs released Starspawn , the latest offering of necrotic death doom from Denver's Blood Incantation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16) 3 hr Fungail 3
News City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp... Jan 3 doonya 1
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Dec 28 Lolli 102
Happy holidaze Dec 25 Help 1
Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin... Dec 24 Anonymous 1
News Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N... Dec 24 Knock off purse s... 13
michelle salazar (Oct '08) Dec 21 Sweet Ivory 2
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,658 • Total comments across all topics: 277,777,371

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC