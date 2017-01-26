Teenager arrested for drunk driving after backing into police car
A teenager was arrested early Saturday on a slew of charges, including drunk driving, after he reportedly fell asleep twice behind the wheel before backing into a police cruiser. At about 1:30 a.m., someone reported that the 17-year-old had fallen asleep at the wheel at North Academy Boulevard and Half Turn Road before waking up and driving away, according to Colorado Springs police.
