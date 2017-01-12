Teen moving to Olympic Training Cente...

Teen moving to Olympic Training Center with Tokyo 2020 dreams

A Ragley teen who has dreamed of competing in the Olympics is one huge step closer to seeing that become his reality! 16-year-old Jacob Waters is a competitive cyclist inspiring everyone who learns his incredible story. This teen cyclist is just a couple of days away from the move a lifetime to the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

