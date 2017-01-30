TCA's Tanner Norman is Gatorade Color...

TCA's Tanner Norman is Gatorade Colorado Boys' Cross Country Runner of Year | Colorado Springs Ga...

The Classical Academy cross country program might have dropped down to Class 3A ahead of last season because of enrollment numbers, but Tanner Norman's talent level continued to rise. Norman ran the state's fastest time regardless of classification in October, winning the 3A state individual title in 15 minutes, 44.7 seconds.

