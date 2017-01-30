TCA's Tanner Norman is Gatorade Colorado Boys' Cross Country Runner of Year | Colorado Springs Ga...
The Classical Academy cross country program might have dropped down to Class 3A ahead of last season because of enrollment numbers, but Tanner Norman's talent level continued to rise. Norman ran the state's fastest time regardless of classification in October, winning the 3A state individual title in 15 minutes, 44.7 seconds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogs helping injured soldiers under gova t program (Jun '09)
|17 hr
|Jeremy
|15
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Mmadison
|16
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC