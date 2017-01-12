Suspect injured in Colorado Springs officer-involved shooting identified
Authorities have identified the man injured in an officer-involved shooting Thursday night as 39-year-old fugitive ex-con Shawn Michael Oliver. At the time of the shooting, he was wanted on two felonies out of Adams County, according to an El Paso County Sheriff's Office news release.
