Suspect in west Colorado Springs homicide acted on self defense, officials say

No charges will be filed in the December death of Michael Allen Dorland after investigators learned the suspect was acting on self-defense, according to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Dorland, who was injured in an alleged assault at a West Colorado Avenue apartment on Dec. 12 and died about two weeks later, had reportedly displayed a weapon and threatened the suspect, the Sheriff's Office said.

