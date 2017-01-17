Suspect in three Colorado Springs homicides extradited, due in court Monday | Colorado Springs Ga...
A man linked to two Colorado Springs shootings that left three people dead is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday. He was extradited to Colorado Jan. 13 and booked into the El Paso County jail in the early hours of Jan. 14, said Jacqueline Kirby, spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
