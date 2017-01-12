Student run over in crosswalk remains critical; investigators say...
The most seriously injured of the four children run over Thursday in a crosswalk outside James Monroe Elementary remained in critical but stable condition the next day at a local hospital, a police spokesman said. "The best news we have is that the child that was most seriously injured has gotten a little bit better today," Colorado Springs police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Fri
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Wed
|Aggravated
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|Fungail
|3
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Lolli
|102
|Happy holidaze
|Dec 25
|Help
|1
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Dec 24
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC