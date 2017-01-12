Skier found dead at Breckenridge Ski Resort | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
A man reported missing at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Thursday about 5 p.m. was found by ski patrol the next morning and pronounced dead shortly thereafter. The Summit County Sheriff's Office assisted Breckenridge Ski Patrol on what the resort called an extensive search early Friday, eventually locating the 47-year-old man at approximately 8:30 a.m. He was taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco where he was officially declared deceased.
