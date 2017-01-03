Six teens arrested in Colorado Springs sexual assault case
The girl told police Dec. 20 that she had been sexually assaulted earlier by multiple men at a house in the 4000 block of Tappan Drive. That day, police arrested Jacolby Williams, 19, Clarence Williams, 18, Tommy Williams, 19, and a 16-year-old boy.
