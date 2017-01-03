Second suspect in three Colorado Springs homicides captured in Arizona
A suspect in three Colorado Springs homicides in late November whom authorities described as armed and dangerous was arrested without resistance this week by FBI agents in Phoenix, police said Friday. Richard Allon Spanks, 25, has been on the run since Nov. 26, when authorities linked him and Haywood Eugene Miller Jr., 24, to a shooting in which Marcus Williams, 21, was killed and another man critically wounded.
