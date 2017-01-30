Second hotel and water park scrapped on Colorado Springs' north side
A Colorado Springs businessman is scrapping his plans for a hotel and water park, five years after it was announced that the high-profile projects would help anchor the sprawling Polaris Pointe retail center on the city's far north side. Randy Scholl of Randal Construction Inc. in the Springs, who owns about 15 acres at Polaris Pointe, said Monday he's walking away from the Colorado Grand Resort & Hotel for personal reasons.
