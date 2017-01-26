School crossing guards fill a rewarding but proven dangerous job | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

Crossing guard Katrina Deans helps a student cross the road at Fremont Elementary School in School District 11 Thursday, January 26, 2017. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette It's 7:15 a.m. on a morning when the weather is cold enough to quickly cause hypothermia or frostbite, and Katrina Deans is stationed at her corner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.