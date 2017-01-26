School crossing guards fill a rewarding but proven dangerous job | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
Crossing guard Katrina Deans helps a student cross the road at Fremont Elementary School in School District 11 Thursday, January 26, 2017. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette It's 7:15 a.m. on a morning when the weather is cold enough to quickly cause hypothermia or frostbite, and Katrina Deans is stationed at her corner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|13 hr
|Mmadison
|16
|Dogs helping injured soldiers under gova t program (Jun '09)
|21 hr
|Wounded
|14
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC