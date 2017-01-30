Saudi woman who conquered Mount Evere...

Saudi woman who conquered Mount Everest to speak in Colorado Springs

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Three years after becoming the first Saudi woman to summit Mount Everest, Raha Moharrak will speak Thursday during a free event at the Tim Gill Center in Colorado Springs. The visit is part of a four-stop series in Colorado in which she'll talk about the challenge that preceded Everest: the challenge of overcoming the expectations of her native country as Saudi Arabia continues to prohibit girls from participating in sports at public schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dogs helping injured soldiers under gova t program (Jun '09) 1 hr Jeremy 15
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) Sun Mmadison 16
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor... Jan 22 bens 1
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Jan 18 TeeTee 106
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Jan 18 vvvvvvvvv 84
News On election night, New Life Church embraced Col... Jan 15 spytheweb 2
News Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs Jan 13 Pray for polluters 1
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,351 • Total comments across all topics: 278,405,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC