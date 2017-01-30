Saudi woman who conquered Mount Everest to speak in Colorado Springs

Three years after becoming the first Saudi woman to summit Mount Everest, Raha Moharrak will speak Thursday during a free event at the Tim Gill Center in Colorado Springs. The visit is part of a four-stop series in Colorado in which she'll talk about the challenge that preceded Everest: the challenge of overcoming the expectations of her native country as Saudi Arabia continues to prohibit girls from participating in sports at public schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.