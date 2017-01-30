Saudi woman who conquered Mount Everest to speak in Colorado Springs
Three years after becoming the first Saudi woman to summit Mount Everest, Raha Moharrak will speak Thursday during a free event at the Tim Gill Center in Colorado Springs. The visit is part of a four-stop series in Colorado in which she'll talk about the challenge that preceded Everest: the challenge of overcoming the expectations of her native country as Saudi Arabia continues to prohibit girls from participating in sports at public schools.
