Red Rocks announces 2017 concert schedule | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
The electronic dance music man Zedd along with Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals and Lil Dicky will kick off the lineup on Friday. As of now there's not another show scheduled until April 19 when Method Man, Redman and Flatbush Zombies take the stage, but concert dates are always being added.
