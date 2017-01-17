Protests arise in downtown Colorado Springs following inauguration | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
Emma Peterson and Holly Broughton protest President Donald Trump at the corner of Bijou and Tejon on Friday, January 20, 2017. Photo by Stacie Scott, The Gazette Dozens of people, disappointed with the country's new commander-in-chief, gathered in downtown Colorado Springs Friday just hours after Donald Trump was sworn into office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Jan 11
|Aggravated
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|Fungail
|3
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC