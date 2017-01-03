Proposed law would keep people, including pandhandlers, off dangerous Colorado Springs medians | ...
Keep off unsafe medians or face fines of up to $2,500 and jail time up to six months, the City of Colorado Springs now proposes. The ordinance, originally proposed by Mayor John Suthers and recommended Monday to the City Council, would apply to panhandlers, vendors, pamphlet distributors and anyone else.
