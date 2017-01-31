President Trump announces Coloradan as Supreme Court nominee | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
The 49-year-old Gorsuch has served on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver since 2006, after being appointed by President George W. Bush. He once worked at the Supreme Court as a law clerk.
