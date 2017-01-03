Power outages reported; high wind warning for areas around Colorado Springs on Monday
A semi-truck rolled over amid high winds Monday morning near South Academy Boulevard and U.S. 85. A wind gust of 101 mph was reported at Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Base, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. The force of the wind is comparable to that seen in Category 2 Hurricanes.
