Police: Man arrested wanted in connection with Colorado Springs prescription drug ring
A man arrested earlier this week nearly closes out a prescription drug ring discovered in 2015 that led to 25 people being charged. Jessie Gianni, 26, was arrested late Sunday on four warrants as he was leaving his motel room on South Nevada Avenue.
