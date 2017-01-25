Police: Homeless man who stabbed Colorado Springs restaurant employee ...
As he was being held down by employees of a popular downtown Colorado Springs restaurant, Christopher John Munoz reportedly told them, "As soon as I get out of jail, I'll come back and kill you," according to an arrest affidavit obtained Wednesday by The Gazette. Police say the homeless man tried to keep his promise Sunday evening, hiding in an alley with a knife and waiting for employees of The Famous Steak House to walk his way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Jan 11
|Aggravated
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|Fungail
|3
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC