Over Easy, Salsa Brava adding locations in Colorado Springs
A third Over Easy A Daytime Eatery and a fifth Salsa Brava Fresh Mexican Grill, next door to each other, will open in Dublin Commons . Price operates two Urban Egg Daytime Eatery restaurants in Highlands Ranch and in Fort Collins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|9 hr
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Wed
|Aggravated
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|Fungail
|3
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Lolli
|102
|Happy holidaze
|Dec 25
|Help
|1
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Dec 24
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC