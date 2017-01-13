OpinionBuilding the right culture in Colorado Springs

Our neighbors to the north ended 2016 with a decision to combine their robust business and technology incubators - creating a startup powerhouse in Fort Collins, Denver and Boulder, and pledging to work together to gain venture capital and angel investment for fledgling businesses in all three cities. Innosphere, headquartered in Fort Collins with an office in Denver, merged with Boulder's Innovation Center of the Rockies.

