Opening Day of the 2017 Colorado Legislature
Senators, representatives and their family gather at the Colorado State Capitol for the opening day of the 2017 legislature in Denver. Photos by Christian Murdock Caroline Grantham, the wife of President of the Senate Kevin Grantham, plays with her grandchildren Nathan Guo, 5, left, Samuel Grantham, 3, and Emma Grantham, 6, at her husbandA A ATMs desk Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, before the opening day of the 2017 Colorado State Legislature at the State Capitol in Denver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contractors beware
|22 hr
|Aggravated
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Fungail
|3
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Lolli
|102
|Happy holidaze
|Dec 25
|Help
|1
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Dec 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|Dec 24
|Knock off purse s...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC