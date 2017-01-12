Opening Day of the 2017 Colorado Legi...

Opening Day of the 2017 Colorado Legislature

Senators, representatives and their family gather at the Colorado State Capitol for the opening day of the 2017 legislature in Denver. Photos by Christian Murdock Caroline Grantham, the wife of President of the Senate Kevin Grantham, plays with her grandchildren Nathan Guo, 5, left, Samuel Grantham, 3, and Emma Grantham, 6, at her husbandA A ATMs desk Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, before the opening day of the 2017 Colorado State Legislature at the State Capitol in Denver.

