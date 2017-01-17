Olympic museum funding may hit Colora...

Olympic museum funding may hit Colorado Springs City Council wall

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

The prospect of spending Colorado Springs tax dollars on the U.S. Olympic Museum raised the dander of four City Council members at a Tuesday night forum that drew about 36 residents to the East Library. The museum has applied for $500,000 from the Lodging and Automobile Rental Tax collected to support tourism, and the city's Convention and Visitors Bureau promised Tuesday to give the museum $500,000 from its reserves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Tue Vvvvvvvv 83
News On election night, New Life Church embraced Col... Sun spytheweb 2
News Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs Jan 13 Pray for polluters 1
Contractors beware Jan 11 Aggravated 1
Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16) Jan 10 Fungail 3
News City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp... Jan 3 doonya 1
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Dec 28 Lolli 102
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,037 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC