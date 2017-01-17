Olympic museum funding may hit Colorado Springs City Council wall

The prospect of spending Colorado Springs tax dollars on the U.S. Olympic Museum raised the dander of four City Council members at a Tuesday night forum that drew about 36 residents to the East Library. The museum has applied for $500,000 from the Lodging and Automobile Rental Tax collected to support tourism, and the city's Convention and Visitors Bureau promised Tuesday to give the museum $500,000 from its reserves.

