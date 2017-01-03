Because of a Colorado state Senate bill passed just before the close of the 2015 General Assembly, Mark Waller and two others will earn $113,490 while veteran commissioners Darryl Glenn and Peggy Littleton have their salaries locked in at $87,300 until their terms wrap up at the end of 2018. Longevity usually means higher pay, but that's not the case with El Paso County's commissioners, three of whom will be starting their first terms Tuesday making almost $30,000 a year more than their more experienced colleagues.

