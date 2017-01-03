New El Paso commissioners sworn in, f...

New El Paso commissioners sworn in, fond farewell to outgoing Sallie Clark | Colorado Springs Gaz...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

The Board of County Commissioners begin their meeting with an invocation following the oath of office for the new County Commissioners at Centennial Hall on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Photo by Stacie Scott, The Gazette Three rookie El Paso County commissioners received a warm welcome Tuesday morning while longtime official Sallie Clark was met with an even warmer send-off at Centennial Hall in downtown Colorado Springs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16) 17 hr Fungail 3
News City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp... Jan 3 doonya 1
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Dec 28 Lolli 102
Happy holidaze Dec 25 Help 1
Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin... Dec 24 Anonymous 1
News Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N... Dec 24 Knock off purse s... 13
michelle salazar (Oct '08) Dec 21 Sweet Ivory 2
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for El Paso County was issued at January 10 at 7:10AM MST

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,349 • Total comments across all topics: 277,797,881

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC