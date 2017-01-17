Murderers identified in 1972, 2010 killings in Colorado Springs

The department's Homicide Cold Case Unit, with the help of the 4th Judicial District Attorney, has identified the culprits in the 1972 stabbing of 19-year-old Deborah Lynn May. Forensic science has led local police detectives to the men responsible for two years-old homicides, Colorado Springs police said in a Thursday news release. The department's Homicide Cold Case Unit, with the help of the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, has identified the culprits in the 1972 stabbing of 19-year-old Deborah Lynn May and the 2010 shooting of 56-year-old Yong Glen.

