Murder-suicide ruled in deaths of 4 p...

Murder-suicide ruled in deaths of 4 people found in Colorado Springs home

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Colorado Springs police are investigating the death of two adults and two children in southeast Colorado Springs. Four people found dead in a southeast Colorado Springs home Tuesday night died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to a news release from Colorado Springs police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Contractors beware 12 hr Aggravated 1
Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16) Tue Fungail 3
News City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp... Jan 3 doonya 1
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Dec 28 Lolli 102
Happy holidaze Dec 25 Help 1
Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin... Dec 24 Anonymous 1
News Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N... Dec 24 Knock off purse s... 13
See all Colorado Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Springs Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for El Paso County was issued at January 11 at 7:50AM MST

Colorado Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colorado Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Colorado Springs, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,617 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC