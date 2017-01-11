Murder-suicide ruled in deaths of 4 people found in Colorado Springs home
Colorado Springs police are investigating the death of two adults and two children in southeast Colorado Springs. Four people found dead in a southeast Colorado Springs home Tuesday night died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to a news release from Colorado Springs police.
