Missing Woodland Park woman found in Colorado Springs
Bailey was found safe in Colorado Springs Thursday morning, according to an update from the Teller County Sheriff's Office. Authorities received calls from residents who had seen Bailey's picture, which was posted on the Gazette's website and shown in broadcasts at area news stations, the Sheriff's Office said.
